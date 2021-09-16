General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $68.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.89.

Shares of GIS opened at $58.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. General Mills’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in General Mills by 38.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,142,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,363,000 after buying an additional 594,404 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in General Mills by 62.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after buying an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in General Mills by 40.7% in the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 59,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in General Mills by 19.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

