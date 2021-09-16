Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $432.42 Million

Analysts expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to post sales of $432.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $423.20 million and the highest is $441.42 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Aaron’s.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.88 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Aaron’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Aaron’s by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,767,000 after buying an additional 591,858 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in The Aaron’s by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 967,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,936,000 after buying an additional 566,439 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in The Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,921,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Aaron’s by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,748,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,615,000 after buying an additional 416,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Aaron’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.18. The Aaron’s has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.73 million and a PE ratio of 8.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

About The Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Aaron’s (AAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.