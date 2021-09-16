Robert W. Baird Cuts AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target to $135.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ATR. William Blair cut shares of AptarGroup from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.67.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

ATR opened at $124.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $811.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.