Golden Ocean Group’s (GOGL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GOGL. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Pareto Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $11.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.78. Golden Ocean Group has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 106.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 60,279 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 31,142 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 7,119.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,475,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 1,455,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 261.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 97,405 shares during the last quarter. 36.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

