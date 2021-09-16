Mondi (LON:MNDI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,276.43

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,276.43 ($42.81) and traded as low as GBX 1,944.50 ($25.41). Mondi shares last traded at GBX 1,950 ($25.48), with a volume of 1,032,208 shares.

MNDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,094.17 ($27.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,007.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,276.43. The stock has a market cap of £9.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of €0.20 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

Mondi Company Profile (LON:MNDI)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

