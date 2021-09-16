Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.02

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €10.02 ($11.79) and traded as low as €9.37 ($11.02). Orange shares last traded at €9.40 ($11.05), with a volume of 4,723,080 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.80 ($12.71) price objective on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.60 ($14.82).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.02.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

