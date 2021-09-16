BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Up 187.1% in August

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, an increase of 187.1% from the August 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BGY opened at $6.37 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 672.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 10,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

