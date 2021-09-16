CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.32

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.32 and traded as high as C$2.01. CGX Energy shares last traded at C$1.96, with a volume of 68,149 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$563.67 million and a P/E ratio of -70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44.

About CGX Energy (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum agreements and petroleum prospecting licenses, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for CGX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.