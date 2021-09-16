A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $529.16

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 529.16 ($6.91) and traded as low as GBX 518.73 ($6.78). A.G. BARR shares last traded at GBX 533 ($6.96), with a volume of 95,748 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.73) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 556.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 529.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of £597.11 million and a PE ratio of 30.99.

In other news, insider Mark Allen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £51,700 ($67,546.38). In the last three months, insiders bought 10,053 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,944.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

