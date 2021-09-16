Shore Capital Reiterates “Under Review” Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,147.50 ($14.99).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

LON JD opened at GBX 1,141.50 ($14.91) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 968.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 919.31. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 684.09 ($8.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,069.50 ($13.97). The company has a market capitalization of £11.78 billion and a PE ratio of 50.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.26.

In related news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 862 ($11.26) per share, with a total value of £431,000 ($563,104.26).

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.