South32 (LON:S32) PT Raised to GBX 150

South32 (LON:S32) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.20% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

S32 opened at GBX 179 ($2.34) on Tuesday. South32 has a 1-year low of GBX 109.14 ($1.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 184.40 ($2.41). The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48. The company has a market cap of £8.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 160.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 159.73.

In other news, insider Graham Kerr sold 165,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 275 ($3.59), for a total transaction of £455,086.50 ($594,573.43).

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

