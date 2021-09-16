Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Price Target Raised to GBX 98

Equals Group (LON:EQLS) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 98 ($1.28) in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.62% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Equals Group stock opened at GBX 65.50 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £117.44 million and a PE ratio of -16.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 51.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71. Equals Group has a 12 month low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 66 ($0.86).

In related news, insider Christopher Bones purchased 4,500 shares of Equals Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £2,070 ($2,704.47). Also, insider Richard Cooper purchased 61,000 shares of Equals Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £28,670 ($37,457.54).

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

