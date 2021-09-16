Barclays Trims Anglo American (LON:AAL) Target Price to GBX 3,600

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,538.89 ($46.24).

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,953.50 ($38.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.17 billion and a PE ratio of 7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,095.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,230.88. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85).

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 216 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, with a total value of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

