British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,400 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,568.44 ($46.62).

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,669.50 ($34.88) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £61.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a one year high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,713.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,742.58.

In other news, insider Karen Guerra bought 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,705 ($35.34) per share, for a total transaction of £68,220.10 ($89,130.00).

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

