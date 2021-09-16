RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 price target on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

RKLB stock opened at 15.39 on Monday. RocketLab has a fifty-two week low of 9.50 and a fifty-two week high of 21.34.

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

