Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $550.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $492.56 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $585.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $521.16.

NYSE:TYL opened at $466.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 125.38 and a beta of 0.59. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $324.09 and a fifty-two week high of $498.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $481.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.87.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,593,000 after purchasing an additional 552,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,385,000 after buying an additional 11,810 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,146 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 850,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60,398 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

