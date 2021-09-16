MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Raised to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $58.90 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MGM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.26.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

NYSE:MGM opened at $40.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.52) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,375 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.