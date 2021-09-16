City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Raised to Buy at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Developments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of CDEVY stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. City Developments has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $6.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0822 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. City Developments’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

About City Developments

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

