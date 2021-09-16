Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVLT. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Commvault Systems news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $659,704.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,373 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after buying an additional 380,727 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,510,000 after buying an additional 72,197 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,018,000 after buying an additional 195,136 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,510,000 after buying an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,447,000 after buying an additional 25,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $78.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.45. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -179.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

