L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) & dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) Financial Analysis

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for L3Harris Technologies and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L3Harris Technologies 0 7 9 0 2.56 dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $233.77, suggesting a potential upside of 2.22%. Given L3Harris Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe L3Harris Technologies is more favorable than dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.5% of L3Harris Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of L3Harris Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares L3Harris Technologies and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L3Harris Technologies 8.17% 12.60% 7.10% dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares L3Harris Technologies and dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L3Harris Technologies $18.19 billion 2.53 $1.12 billion $11.60 19.72 dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

L3Harris Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV.

Summary

L3Harris Technologies beats dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions. The Space and Airborne Systems segment comprises space payloads, sensors and full-mission solutions; classified intelligence and cyber defense; avionics; and electronic warfare. The Communication Systems segment comprises of tactical communications; broadband communications; integrated vision solutions; and public safety. The Aviation Systems segment compose defense aviation products; security, detection and other commercial aviation products; air traffic management; and commercial and military pilot training. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV

dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

