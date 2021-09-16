Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.31.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of ARGO opened at $51.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 0.96. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $58.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -193.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 185.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 19,390 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 10.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,991,000 after buying an additional 137,443 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 35.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 22.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 890,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after buying an additional 162,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Argo Group International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,157,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,262,000 after buying an additional 99,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

