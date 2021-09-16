Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $252.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Loop Capital from $270.00 to $252.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UNP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP stock opened at $204.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.73. The company has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 70.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.