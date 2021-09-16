Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $252.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Loop Capital from $270.00 to $252.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UNP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

UNP stock opened at $204.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.73. The company has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 95.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 89.4% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

