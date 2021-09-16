Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ESTC. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.50.

ESTC opened at $159.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.19 and a 200 day moving average of $134.32. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of -98.15 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.13, for a total transaction of $148,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,698 shares of company stock worth $84,959,034 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Elastic by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Elastic by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

