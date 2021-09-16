Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) to “Hold”

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE DESP opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Despegar.com has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 140.97% and a negative net margin of 76.05%. The business had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Despegar.com will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 1,472.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 382,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at $1,238,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. 49.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

