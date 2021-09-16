Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Despegar.com currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of DESP opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.19. Despegar.com has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 76.05% and a negative return on equity of 140.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Despegar.com will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,639,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,235,000 after buying an additional 384,221 shares during the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. raised its holdings in Despegar.com by 16.8% in the second quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,831,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,612,000 after buying an additional 551,960 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 73.8% during the second quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 2,591,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,358 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 13.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,930,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,503,000 after purchasing an additional 231,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 34.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,822,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after purchasing an additional 465,292 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

