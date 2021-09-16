Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an underweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.21.

Affirm stock opened at $109.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.21. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 60.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Affirm will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 898.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

