Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, an increase of 8,843.8% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days.

WNARF opened at $2.28 on Thursday. Western Areas has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84.

Western Areas Company Profile

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

