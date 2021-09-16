Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) in a report released on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APLT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Applied Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

APLT stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.13. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.14. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,920 shares of company stock valued at $542,113. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 403.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 540,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

