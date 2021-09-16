Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Short Interest Update

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 211.3% from the August 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 523.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLDPF opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $997.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.63. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80.
Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile
