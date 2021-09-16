Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Short Interest Update

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 211.3% from the August 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 523.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLDPF opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $997.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.63. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $43.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.