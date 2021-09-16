Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF)’s stock price was down 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 5,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39.

About Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF)

Fingerprint Cards AB engages in the development and provision of biometric system solutions. It offers solutions for smartphones and tablets, smart cards, internet of things and innovations, and automotive. The company was founded on April 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

