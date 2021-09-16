AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$43.82 and last traded at C$43.44. Approximately 144,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 164,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.41.

ACQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$58.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares raised shares of AutoCanada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$56.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.47. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

