Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Short Interest Update

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,191,400 shares, a growth of 185.5% from the August 15th total of 1,117,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Shares of XIACF opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. Xiaomi has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $4.76.

Xiaomi Company Profile

Xiaomi Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of smartphone, hardware and software products. Its business covers power bank, audio, camera and lifestyle. Xiaomi doing business through three business segments-Hardware, E-commerce & New Retail and Internet services. Its products include power bank pro, headphones, in-ear headphones pro, bluetooth headset basic with dock, bluetooth speaker, sphere camera, home security camera, action camera, robot builder, electric scooter, bedside lamp, and body composition scale.

