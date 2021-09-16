IN8bio’s (INAB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

INAB stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. IN8bio has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $10.32.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.60). As a group, equities analysts forecast that IN8bio will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IN8bio Company Profile

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

