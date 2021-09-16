Analysts Issue Forecasts for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

