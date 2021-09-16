Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $60.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Shares of TWTR opened at $61.84 on Monday. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.58 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $486,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,289 shares of company stock valued at $5,416,117 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 142.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after buying an additional 101,222 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 14.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 16.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 26,878 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.7% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,132,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

