Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $2,230.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,477.35.

BKNG opened at $2,375.97 on Monday. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,212.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,286.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.42, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($10.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 138,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Booking by 1,657.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,537,000 after acquiring an additional 50,643 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $906,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

