Abcam plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) – William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Abcam in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.25.

Get Abcam alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABCM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abcam from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of ABCM stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. Abcam has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 98.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 4,182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,441,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,085 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,527,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 529.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 387,868 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 1,276.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 386,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,574,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after acquiring an additional 297,320 shares during the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abcam

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.