SVB Financial Group to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $6.80 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will earn $6.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.29 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.34.

SIVB opened at $597.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $570.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $554.03. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $221.55 and a 52-week high of $608.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 16,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.57, for a total value of $9,491,663.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $553.94 per share, with a total value of $276,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,929.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and have sold 19,103 shares valued at $11,139,859. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

