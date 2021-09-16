Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $3.70 price target on the stock.

TCW has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.97.

Shares of TSE TCW opened at C$2.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.37. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$1.05 and a 1 year high of C$2.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$710.97 million and a PE ratio of -13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.66.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

