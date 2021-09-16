Reviewing Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast N/A -147.32% -2.17% Flux Power -63.78% -439.98% -81.66%

This table compares Microvast and Flux Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A Flux Power $16.84 million 5.76 -$14.34 million ($2.80) -2.61

Microvast has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flux Power.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of Flux Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Microvast and Flux Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00 Flux Power 0 0 2 0 3.00

Microvast presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 37.11%. Flux Power has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.60%. Given Flux Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Microvast.

Risk & Volatility

Microvast has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flux Power has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flux Power beats Microvast on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

