Contrasting IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) and Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) and IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Generation Bio has a beta of 5.56, indicating that its stock price is 456% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMARA has a beta of 3.71, indicating that its stock price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Generation Bio and IMARA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Bio N/A N/A -$80.52 million ($2.95) -9.02 IMARA N/A N/A -$41.36 million ($3.53) -1.23

Generation Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IMARA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Generation Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of IMARA shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Generation Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of IMARA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Generation Bio and IMARA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 IMARA 0 1 1 0 2.50

Generation Bio currently has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 63.53%. IMARA has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 522.12%. Given IMARA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IMARA is more favorable than Generation Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Bio and IMARA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Bio N/A -28.04% -25.20% IMARA N/A -74.80% -69.28%

Summary

Generation Bio beats IMARA on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co., a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Bio Co. in November 2017. Generation Bio Co. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About IMARA

IMARA Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

