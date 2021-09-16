Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.06.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company.
Chubb stock opened at $182.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $187.90.
Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.
In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,264,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,934,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 20.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 143.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 204,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,517,000 after buying an additional 120,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 64,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.