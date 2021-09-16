Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company.

Chubb stock opened at $182.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,264,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,934,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 20.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 143.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 204,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,517,000 after buying an additional 120,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 64,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

