Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Cut to C$42.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.73% from the company’s current price.
IFP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Interfor to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Interfor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Interfor from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd.
Shares of TSE IFP opened at C$27.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.19. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$14.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90.
About Interfor
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.
