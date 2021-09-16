Empire’s (EMP.A) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at TD Securities

TD Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Empire (TSE:EMP.A) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EMP.A has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Empire to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Empire in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.56.

TSE EMP.A opened at C$38.63 on Monday. Empire has a 12-month low of C$34.13 and a 12-month high of C$42.93. The firm has a market cap of C$10.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$40.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Michael Harold Vels purchased 1,348 shares of Empire stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$38.70 per share, with a total value of C$52,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,908,700. Also, Director Michael Bennett Medline sold 52,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.02, for a total value of C$2,112,098.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,745,823.59. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,986.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

