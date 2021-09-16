TD Securities Boosts Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target to C$8.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at C$6.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Canfor Pulp Products has a fifty-two week low of C$4.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.06. The firm has a market cap of C$432.50 million and a P/E ratio of 26.76.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

