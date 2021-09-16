Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATD.B. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$56.60.

ATD.B opened at C$50.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$50.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.15. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$36.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.0875 dividend. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.35%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

