Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €120.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BMW. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €98.86 ($116.30).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €83.09 ($97.75) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €82.08 and its 200 day moving average is €84.94. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 1 year high of €96.39 ($113.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

