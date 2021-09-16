Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €254.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($298.82) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on Allianz in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) price target on Allianz in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €226.00 ($265.88) target price on Allianz in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €228.42 ($268.73).

Get Allianz alerts:

FRA ALV opened at €192.26 ($226.19) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €202.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €210.87. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.