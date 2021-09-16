Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Digital Realty Trust in a report issued on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $156.02 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $168.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,534 shares of company stock valued at $33,852,311. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

